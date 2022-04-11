josephine: Kerala: Senior CPM leader M C Josephine dies | Kochi News

KOCHI: Senior CPM leader and former chairperson of Kerala Women’s Commission, M C Josephine, 73, passed away on Sunday. A member of CPM central committee for nearly two decades, Josephine was admitted to AKG Hospital in Kannur on Saturday evening after she collapsed at the venue of the 23rd CPM party congress. She suffered a massive heart attack and was put on ventilator support. She died on Sunday noon. Hospital sources said that as her condition was critical, the doctors could not perform angioplasty on her. Moreover, she reportedly had post-Covid health issues. Though she was responding to medicines earlier, she suffered cardiac arrest on Sunday.

Josephine’s body was placed at the hospital for the public to pay homage. Several CPM leaders visited the hospital to pay homage to her….