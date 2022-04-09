Josh Donaldson opens New York Yankees with walk-off single in 11th inning vs Boston Red Sox

NEW YORK – Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson feels the pressure to get into a new market and make a strong first impression.

“Everyone feels that way,” Donaldson said. “You have to be confident in your process and how you go about your business.”

The moment for Donaldson to really trust his process came at the bottom of the 11th inning against rival Boston Red Sox on Opening Day with Isiah Kinner-Falefa opening the innings at second base. Donaldson, 36, needed to rely on the process that led him to 251 career homers and an MVP award before moving to New York via trade from the Minnesota Twins.

And at a 90.1 mph cutter from Red Sox reliever cutter Crawford, that process—how Donaldson has been in the big leagues for 11 years about his business—…