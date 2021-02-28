LATEST

“Josh Okogie, You Can’t Guard Me Without Crying”: Bradley Beal channels his inner Michael Jordan for a 17-point 3G quarter at the Wizards last night. sport

Posted on

Bradley Beal says Josh Okogie started tweeting at the wrong time against the Wizards star, losing him in the third quarter last night.

The Washington Wizards are currently on a roll on the javelin by Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook. While Beal is the league’s leader in scoring, Westbrook is doing his best to feature the rest of the Wizards.

The result is that they have emerged from an early season foul – they have won 7 of their last 8 matches. This has taken them closer to the cream of the former in early February.

Beal and Westbrook aside, the Wizards are getting better contributions from their other players as well. Davis Bertons has got his shooting percentage back. Youngsters Denny Avadija and Rui Hachimura are also gaining weight.

Also read: ‘Long before I am compared to Larry Bird’: Luca Doncic politely responds to comparisons with Celtic legend and 3-time MVP

With the improvement of these midsons, the Wizards can expect to field for the play-in tournament. If they continue this form, they will get .500 marks from long ago.

Bradley Beal tells how Josh Okogie lit a fire under him

The Wizards were not far from the league’s worst team, Minnesota until late last night. Part of the reason for this was Beal’s slow start to the game.

But then according to Beal something happened that changed his whole mindset. He told reporters last night at the post-game presser – how Josh Okogie instigated him:

“It definitely caught fire under me … He started chirping and saying he didn’t cheat me, or cheat me, and he was just being mean to me because I think you can save me Fouling is by doing. So I took it personally and turned it on from there. “

Also read: “Your name is Kesha DOLL, not KD”: Kevin Durant’s savory reply to Detroit rapper Nets is paying attention to a ton of superstars

Okogie finished the night with 5 fouls – like Beal said, he couldn’t really protect him without fouling.

All in all, it was a good night for fans of wizards. It was a rare blowout win for a team that is dealing with a loss to its starting center.

