Josh Palmer, Jake Funk rising up draft boards a week away from the 2021 NFL Draft | TMT

The 2021 NFL Draft is strictly one week away, and two names are rapidly rising up draft boards, Tennessee extensive receiver Josh Palmer and Maryland working again Jake Funk. Professional Soccer Community’s Chief Draft Analyst and NFL Insider Tony Pauline offers the newest information and notes that he’s listening to across the league about these two up-and-coming prospects.

Josh Palmer and Jake Funk, two ability gamers gaining lots of momentum

Everyone seems to be speaking about Kyle Pitts, Najee Harris, and a trio of gifted receivers who’re anticipated to be chosen on the prime of the draft. However two different ability gamers, one a middle-round alternative and the opposite a late-round/precedence free-agent sort, are getting lots of love within the scouting neighborhood.

Palmer was given a third-round grade by scouts coming into the season, and he was listed as a top-10 receiver within the senior class. A mediocre 2020 marketing campaign through which he recorded fewer receptions than the prior 12 months, left questions within the minds of scouts. But, for the reason that Senior Bowl, the place Palmer turned in three robust practices, scouts have reverted again to their preliminary takeaways.

Like most who watched the movie understand, the scenario at Tennessee final season, particularly on offense, was not very best. There was lots of inconsistency at quarterback, and former starter Jarrett Guarantano transferred to Washington State. There was additionally a change at head coach after the season.

Nonetheless, scouts got here away not solely impressed with the soccer expertise Palmer confirmed throughout Senior Bowl week, but in addition his physicality and athleticism. They admired the best way Palmer caught it out at Tennessee for your complete season when he had each motive to close it down and start draft preparation. Throughout Tennessee’s Professional Day, Palmer timed sooner than anticipated within the 40 at 4.51 seconds and caught the ball nicely throughout place drills.

There’s a sense that Palmer could have restored his third-round grade along with his efficiency within the months main as much as the draft. The New York Jets and Detroit Lions are groups displaying quite a lot of curiosity within the massive receiver.

Funk is coming off a profession 12 months

The opposite ability participant who has caught fireplace is Funk, who’s coming off a profession season.

After battling ACL accidents that reduce his 2018 and 2019 campaigns brief, Funk completed with 560 speeding yards final season, second-most within the Massive Ten. Throughout Maryland’s Professional Day, the 5-foot-10, 205-pounder timed 4.47 within the 40.

He’s a four-down again who can be utilized on particular groups — Funk accrued 30 tackles on protection models throughout his time at Maryland. Head coach Mike Locksley gave Funk rave critiques for the NFL groups who’ve inquired.

Whereas the accidents will ship up crimson flags, I’m advised that current medical exams acquired by groups across the league have given Funk’s knees the thumbs up. He gained’t want a waiver in an effort to take part in camp this spring.

Groups at the moment are doing a deep dive on Funk, who’s getting lots of consideration from each New York groups — the Jets and Giants — in addition to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

