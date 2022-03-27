Josh Warrington breaks jaw during title win over Kiko Martinez

Josh Warrington’s father and trainer Sean O’Hagan hopes his son pursues his American dream after securing the IBF featherweight title.

Warrington became the two-time world champion in a thrilling fashion in his home city of Leeds on Saturday night, calming his doubters with a brilliant seventh-round stoppage from tough Spaniard Kiko Martinez.

‘The Leeds Warrior’, who first won in 2018 by defeating Lee Selby and was vacated 14 months ago, acquired an IBF belt, was later taken to the hospital with a broken jaw.

confirmation from hospital @J_warrington Clean break of his jaw before stopping Kiko Martinez to win the world title tonight @DAZNBoxing pic.twitter.com/Oc3xI83tzZ — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) March 27, 2022

O’Hagan told PA News…