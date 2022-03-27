Josh Warrington regains featherweight world title after stopping Kiko Martinez

Josh Warrington became a two-time world champion after stopping Spain’s Kiko Martínez in round seven at Leeds to clinch the IBF featherweight title.

Warrington, 31, regained the same IBF crown he had lost 14 months earlier in thrilling fashion, blown away a tough and durable defending champion to the delight of a partisan, sold-out crowd at First Direct Arena.

Martínez, who had somehow survived a first-round knockdown and was badly cut above his left eye, came under a barrage of heavy punches in the seventh and the referee stopped the contest in two minutes and 12 seconds. Josh Warrington knocked down Kiko Martinez early in the competition (Martin Ricketts/PA) Warrington proved his critics wrong with a whirlwind performance in front of a raucous army of fans, back on top…

