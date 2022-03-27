Josh Warrington stops Kiko Martinez in round seven to win IBF featherweight title

Josh Warrington is the new IBF World Featherweight Champion after stopping Kiko Martinez in the seventh round in front of a sold out crowd at the First Direct Arena in Leeds.

In what was their first win in more than a year, Warrington turned out to be a raging bull in the first round.

Quick combination, throwing a huge left hook, Martinez was under a massive attack by The Leeds Warrior and was shot down.

Warrington continued to assert his dominance over Martinez, playing with the Spaniard as if he were a child’s soft toy in the second.

Peace followed, and when Martinez wanted to land the right hand that won him the IBF belt against Kid Galahad last November, Warrington’s loyal fan roared at him…