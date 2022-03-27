Josh Warrington stops Kiko Martinez to clinch the featherweight world title

Warrington started like a train and refused to slow down as he became a two-time world champion in front of his home fans in Leeds.

The house favorite started off like a man and refused to hit the brakes on another lightning night in front of his army of fans in Leeds. Warrington dropped the champion in the opening round and held the position until the fight ended in the seventh season.

Warrington, 31, had defeated the Spaniard five years ago, before his career paths took very different directions. Leeds Man won the same title for the first time in 2018 via Split…