Josh Warrington stops Kiko Martinez to regain featherweight world title

Josh Warrington erased 15 months of misery with a brilliant performance to stop Kiko Martinez and win back his featherweight world title.

The house favorite started off like a man and refused to hit the brakes on another lightning night in front of his army of fans in Leeds. Warrington dropped the champion in the opening round and held the position until the fight ended in the seventh season.

Warrington, 31, had defeated the Spaniard five years ago, before his career paths took very different directions. Leeds Man first won the same title in 2018 via a split decision against Lee Selby and had vacated the belt 14 months earlier after a unification fight against then-WBA champion Xu Can.

Then Mauricio Lara surprisingly harassed her behind closed doors…