Josh Warrington stops Kiko Martinez to regain IBF featherweight world title in Leeds

Jay Osh Warrington became a two-time world champion with a brilliant performance to oust Kiko Martinez from power in Leeds on Saturday night.

The 31-year-old successfully clinched the IBF featherweight title that he vacated last year at the First Direct Arena with a formidable display of relentless power in front of an adorable hometown crowd, successfully putting a nightmare behind him.

Warrington set the tone for a memorable night with a non-stop attack in a lightning opening, quickly knocking down veteran campaigner Martinez—who by the end was bleeding from two cuts above his eyelids and another from his forehead. – The referee stepped in to end the contest in round number seven before another malicious barrage forced the referee.

It was an important performance and an important victory for Warrington,…