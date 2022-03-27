Josh Warrington vs Kiko Martinez fight time, TV channel, undercard and stream

Josh Warrington will have a chance to become a two-time world champion when he meets Kiko Martinez for the second time in Leeds.

The ‘Leeds Warriors’ will return to their hometown for the second time in a row tonight after being disappointed after a separate decision draw against Mauricio Lara last year.

He will face Martinez who stole the IBF featherweight crown from British star Kid Galahad last year with a sensational stoppage.

Martinez and Warrington shared the ring in a tight affair in 2017, where Warrington raised his hand following a majority decision in the same area.

The winner will have several options, notably Warrington who can stage a massive unification against Leigh Wood, or a trio against Mexican star Lara.

Here it is…