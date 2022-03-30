Joshua Roy agrees with the Canadiens

Following on from defender Jordan Harris last weekend, it is Joshua Roy’s turn to sign with the Montreal Canadiens.

Quebec, who has had a remarkable season in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, signed a three-year entry contract on Tuesday.

The deal would bring Roy $750,000 into the NHL in 2022–2023 and includes a signing bonus of $92,500, while he would receive $10,500 if he played on the Courtau circuit.

In addition to signing bonuses of $92,500 (2023–24) and $85,000 (2024–25), the contract would net Roy $775,000 in the NHL for the 2023–24 and 2024–25 seasons. Roy Laval would earn $80,000 per season in the American League with the Rockets.

50 in…