Joshua Roy agrees with the Canadiens

Joshua Roy agrees with the Canadiens

Following on from defender Jordan Harris last weekend, it is Joshua Roy’s turn to sign with the Montreal Canadiens.

Quebec, who has had a remarkable season in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, signed a three-year entry contract on Tuesday.

The deal would bring Roy $750,000 into the NHL in 2022–2023 and includes a signing bonus of $92,500, while he would receive $10,500 if he played on the Courtau circuit.

In addition to signing bonuses of $92,500 (2023–24) and $85,000 (2024–25), the contract would net Roy $775,000 in the NHL for the 2023–24 and 2024–25 seasons. Roy Laval would earn $80,000 per season in the American League with the Rockets.

50 in…


Read Full News