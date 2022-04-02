Jota on target as Liverpool keep pressure on Man City

Liverpool 2 Watford 0

Liverpool turned the pressure of the title race on Manchester City as they top the Premier League table with a 2-0 win over Watford for the first time since September.

Diogo Jota’s 20th goal of the season in the first half followed by a late Fabinho penalty sent a message across the road to Turf Moor where City were about to kick-off against Burnley.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, watching from the bench, may not have necessarily failed to impress with the first goal – which has now become quite common for Jota – but…