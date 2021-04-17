Jothe Jotheyali 19th April 2021 Written Update Today Twist – TMT

Jothe Jotheyali nineteenth April 2021 Episode Written Replace Serial By Zee Tamil. Learn Jothe Jotheyali 19 April 2021 (19/04/2021) Written Updates with TMT.com

Monday To Friday

nineteenth April 2021:(19/04/2021)

Learn Jothe Jotheyali 19 April 2021 Written Episode Replace on Our Official web site TMT.com. Now, Jothe Jotheyali nineteenth April 2021 Written Episode Replace Begins with Jhende is amazed when Anu comes to satisfy him. He requests that she depart on the soonest, as Sanjay is at his residence. Anu will get aggravated when Jhende retains on tending to Aryavardhan as Sanjay.

Anu is astounded when Jhende educates her relating to Sanjay’s construction to put Aryavardhan in a mysterious home to get her removed from him. Anu asks Jhende the placement for the mysterious home.

Anu enlightens Jhende relating to her association to contact a specialist whom Sanjay had endorsed throughout his youth. Meera calls Jhende enquiring about Aryavardhan. Jhende makes an attempt to strive not to reply to Meera’s inquiries. Meera educates Jhende relating to the problems recognized with Rajanandini saree’s switch. Anu is astounded when Jhende informs her regarding one thing related.

Jhende is shocked when Anu enlightens him regarding her having met Aryavardhan’s introduction to the world mom. Anu is astounded when she goes over the soothsayer who requests that she not recurrent her earlier slip-ups. Sanjay censures Jhende when he arrives on the space late.

Moreover, Sanjay provides Jhende a harsh admonition. Anu goes to the office and questions Meera concerning the switch endorsement letter that she had endorsed previous to leaving for Ooty. Moreover, Meera contends with Anu concerning the equal.

Meera is astonished when Anu tends to herself as Rajanandini. Afterward, Anu is astonished when Meera discloses to her that Aryavardhan had requested that she get Anu removed from him. Anu’s certainty stresses Meera. Afterward, Anu will get the placement of the mysterious home.

