Journalist Rana Ayyub Prevented From Flying to London, ED Summons Lands Hour Before Departure

New Delhi: An eleventh hour summons directing Rana Ayyub to appear before the Enforcement Directorate on April 1 – the very date she was scheduled to speak at an event in London on online violence against women journalists – led to the airport immigration authorities offloading the Mumbai-based journalist from her UK-bound flight on Tuesday afternoon.

Ayyub told The Wire that the summons was delivered by email to her at 1.46 pm, one hour and 15 minutes before her scheduled 3 pm departure, and more than 90 minutes after she had already been stopped by immigration.

The ED attached Ayyub’s bank deposits earlier this year on allegations that she misused funds received for COVID-19 relief work, a charge she rejects.

Quoting unnamed officials, PTI claimed she was stopped on the basis…