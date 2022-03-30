Journalist Rana Ayyub ‘stopped’ from flying out of India for ‘ignoring’ earlier ED summons

Mumbai/New Delhi: Mumbai-based journalist Rana Ayyub was stopped Tuesday at the Mumbai International Airport from flying to London as she is an accused in an alleged money laundering case, which is being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

According to Ayyub, she received the ED summons “very curiously” only after she was stopped at Mumbai airport. She was allegedly stopped just before she could board the flight to London, where she was scheduled to deliver a keynote speech on Indian democracy at a journalism festival.

The ED is investigating alleged violation of foreign funding rules by Ayyub while collecting donations for Covid-19 relief.

“I was stopped today at Mumbai immigration from travelling to deliver this address and onwards to International Journalism…