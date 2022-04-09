Joy King’s abs shine on top in a barely-there new Instagram photo

Joy King, 22, showed off her strong abs in a brand new Instagram photo.

The actress wore a barely-there bra top and a fur coat, and fans can’t get enough of them in the comments.

Joy says running and boxing are her favorite ways to break a sweat—but she’s also a fan of a good, old-fashioned rest day.

Leave it to Joy King to give me all that #fitspo. between The 22-year-old star recently revealed her washboard abs in a barely-there bra instagramAnd its origins go beyond sculpture.

“My favorite pop of color,” Joy captioned the snap, and fans were here for it. “😻😻,” commented plainville girl Star Elle Fanning. “Yowwwch it’s ,” someone else added.

In the past, the actress has been candid about her fitness routine, which includes her tummy…