JP Nadda said in Kolkata – We will end political violence from the soil of Bengal

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda is on a tour of West Bengal. At the BJP office in Kolkata, BJP National President JP Nadda has given a statement about the post-election violence in West Bengal. JP Nadda said that as the results have come, the orgy of political violence has been seen here. We will fight this battle till the turning point.

The pictures I saw at the time of the partition looked refreshing. Those who should be protected are responsible for this orgy of violence. Such people take an oath, in democracy everybody has the right to take oath but we also take an oath that we will end political violence from the land of Bengal.


JP Nadda further said that we are against the ongoing political violence in Bengal. Dr. BR will protect the constitutional values ​​set by Ambedkar. We will ensure equality for all in Bengal. Democracy should be safeguarded in Bengal, we pledge that we will remove political violence from Bengal!

National president JP Nadda on Bengal violence said- 'Never seen this in independent India'. JP Nadda on Bengal violence said- 'Never seen this in independent India'

We have to tell the whole country that the pictures of what is happening in Bengal definitely remind us of the time of Partition. Those who had to protect the people are responsible for this violence. We will leave no stone unturned to carry forward our fight against political violence, appeasement and dictatorship, apart from our other responsibilities in Bengal. We will carry forward the Prime Minister’s resolve to bring Bengal into the mainstream of development. We will play the role of creative opposition, a new story of development.

