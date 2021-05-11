LATEST

JPMorgan says China tech stocks are in a ‘good buying spot’ despite regulatory crackdown – CNBC

JPMorgan Asset Management is bullish on Chinese technology stocks even though regulators are cracking down on internet giants in the mainland.

Shares of major Chinese tech companies such as Alibaba, JD.com and Meituan have tumbled this year as Beijing moved to rein in monopolistic behavior among internet giants.   

Howard Wang, head of Greater China equities at JPMorgan Asset Management, said the regulatory clampdown poses uncertainties in the near term. But in the longer term, Chinese tech companies still have the potential to grow, he said.  

“If we look at these fundamentals, and you stretch over a longer period of time, I think we’re actually in a pretty good buying spot,” Wang told CNBC’s “Street Signs Asia” on Tuesday.

Wang said price declines in Chinese tech shares — due to the regulatory risks or investors rotating out of growth stocks — appear overdone. That has resulted in “pretty decent value” in some Chinese tech stocks, he added.

Without naming specific stocks, Wang said he likes large tech companies given their beaten down valuation and potential for earnings to grow.

Shares of tech giant Alibaba in Hong Kong fell around 7.48% this year as of Monday’s close. E-commerce companies JD.com and Meituan have dropped around 16% and 10.8%, respectively.

From our standpoint as investors, it’s kinda really just hunkering down, looking at the fundamentals, making sure your companies aren’t doing anything that will be construed as unfair market practice…

Howard Wang

head of Greater China equities, JPMorgan Asset Management

Wang said Chinese tech firms could still face a bumpy road in the next few months as the regulatory clampdown continues. But the crackdown has so far been “rational,” he added.

“From our standpoint as investors, it’s kinda really just hunkering down, looking at the fundamentals, making sure your companies aren’t doing anything that will be construed as unfair market practice — at least not currently,” said Wang.

“I think when we take that into context … it actually looks like a decent environment to be investing in these stocks. Tough over the next few weeks, but overall these are the kinds of investments that you’d want to make in China,” he added.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

78
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
54
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
39
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
30
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
24
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Avatar Avatar
24
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
22
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
22
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
22
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
22
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top