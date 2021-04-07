ENTERTAINMENT

JPSC AE (Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical) Admit Cards 2021 at jpsc.gov.in Hall Ticket

JPSC AE (Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical) Admit Cards 2021

Now the wait is over because the official Jharkhand Public Service Commission has released the admit card for all the candidates. If you successfully registered for the exams then you need to check the official website. We know that many candidates searching for the admit card because they want to get an update related to the exams. We know that a very huge number of candidates regularly trying to get the update and keeping their eyes on the official website of the board. The official board has released the admit card for the post of Assistant Engineer.

Everyone knows that the number of candidates who want to appear in the examination is very high. Now, all the candidates can check and download their admit cards by visiting the official website of the board. Here you will get all the information that you want to know about the notification. The examination date that the official board scheduled from 9th April 2021 to 11th April 2021. If you want to know the steps that help you to check and download your admit card very easily then here we provide all the information for the candidates.

  • The first thing that all the candidates need to do is to visit the official website of Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) which is jpsc.gov.in.
  • After landing on the homepage, go to the notification section and click on the link where you read “Admit Card for the Assistant Engineer (Civil, Mechanical and Electrical)Exam, Advt.No.08/2018 and 08/2019”.
  • When you successfully directed to the new page then you need to fill in your information such as Registration Number and Date of Birth.
  • After entering the Captcha click on the submit button.
  • You will be able to see you admit card on the screen and by taking a printout of the page you can also download it.

Now, all the information that you want to know about the exam is given here. You will very easily know all the aspects that help you to keep your identity up to date. Another thing that you need to keep in mind is to carry a hard copy of the JPSC AE (Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical) admit cards 2021 while you going to sit in the examination. Otherwise, you will not get access to appear in the exams. So, stay connected with us to keep your identity up to date with the current happenings across the country.

