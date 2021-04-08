ENTERTAINMENT

JPSC AE (Civil, Mechanical and Electrical) Admit Cards 2021 Hall Ticket Download At Official Website

It’s high time for the candidates who have registered for the post of JPSC Assistant engineer as JPSC has released the Admit Card of the written examination for the post of AE for the year 2021 against Advt no. 08/2018 and 08/2019. Candidates can go and download their admit card by visiting their official website, “www.jpsc.gov.in”. The AE written examination will take place from 9th April 2021 to 11th April 2021. There is a total of 637 vacancies for the Civil and Mechanical Assistant Engineer post. Aspirants who will be selected will be recruited by JPSC at various location in Jharkhand. We will provide you with detailed information regarding the exam pattern of the JPSC AE examination and the procedure for downloading the admit card below, So stay tuned with us.

JPSC AE 2021: Examination Stage

The examination for the post of JPSC AE takes place in three phases. The first stage is the preliminary examination, while the second stage is the Mains examination. Candidates who clear both the two stages are further called for the final round, which is the Personality test or the Interview round.

  • Phase 1: Preliminary Examination
  • Phase 2: Mains Examination
  • Phase 3: Personality Test/ Interview Round

JPSC AE 2021: Prelims Examination Pattern

The prelim examination will consist of two paper. Paper 1 will consist of General Awareness subject while paper 2 will consist of Concerned Subject topics (Civil/Mechanical). Paper 1 will consist of 100 questions each and each question carries one marks each while paper 2 will consist of 100 questions each and each question will carry 2 marks each. The time duration for each paper is 2 hours.

  • Paper1: General Awareness (100 Ques/ 100 Marks)
  • Paper2: Civil/ Mechanical (100 Ques 200 Marks)

JPSC AE 2021: Mains Examination Pattern

The main examination pattern checks candidates knowledge in their concerned engineering domain. The students who qualify in the prelims exam are then called for the Main examination. The total marks assigned for the Main examination is 1000.

  • Section 1: Objective type Paper (600 Marks/ 6 hrs)
  • Section 2: Conventional Paper (400 Marks/6 hrs)

JPSC AE 2021: Personality Test

Those who clear the main examination are called for the interview round or the personality test. The marks assigned for the personality test is 200.

JPSC AE 2021: Prelims Admit Card 2021 Download Procedure

  1. Go to the official website of JPSC, “www.jpsc.gov.in”
  2. Click on the link “click here to download Admit Card for the assistant engineer (civil, Mechanical and Electrical) exam, Advt. No.08/2018 and 08/2019”
  3. A separate window will open, where the candidates are required to fill up their ‘Registration Number’, ‘DOB’ and enter “Captcha Code”
  4. Click on download Admit Card, after filling up the above details.
  5. Admit card will appear on your screen. Candidates can now download and take the printout of the admit card.

