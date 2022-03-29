Jr. NTR and Ram Charan magnum opus collected over Rs. 40 crores

‘RRR’ has been minting money ever since its release, now as per the reports in Box-Office India, the movie had the second-highest weekend post-pandemic after Hindi film ‘Sooryavanshi’ but the Ramcharan, Rajamouli and Ramarao movie has beaten the Akshay Kumar starrer film’s collections in every circuit possible despite releasing on a non-festival day.



If ‘Sooryavanshi’ (Diwali release) managed to collect Rs 76 crores on its first weekend, ‘RRR’ (Hindi) has managed to collect Rs 75 crores as a non-festival release.



Coming back to Monday figures, the film had decent collections on its 4th day of release, though there is a 30% drop from the release date collections. The business was reportedly good in multi-plexes as the film ticket rates were reportedly decreased compared…