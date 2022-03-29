Jr. NTR and Ram Charan magnum opus collected over Rs. 40 crores

‘RRR’ has been minting money ever since its release, now as per the reports in Box-Office India, the movie had the second-highest weekend post-pandemic after Hindi film ‘Sooryavanshi’ but the Ramcharan, Rajamouli and Ramarao movie has beaten the Akshay Kumar starrer film’s collections in every circuit possible despite releasing on a non-festival day.
If ‘Sooryavanshi’ (Diwali release) managed to collect Rs 76 crores on its first weekend, ‘RRR’ (Hindi) has managed to collect Rs 75 crores as a non-festival release.
Coming back to Monday figures, the film had decent collections on its 4th day of release, though there is a 30% drop from the release date collections. The business was reportedly good in multi-plexes as the film ticket rates were reportedly decreased compared…
If ‘Sooryavanshi’ (Diwali release) managed to collect Rs 76 crores on its first weekend, ‘RRR’ (Hindi) has managed to collect Rs 75 crores as a non-festival release.
Coming back to Monday figures, the film had decent collections on its 4th day of release, though there is a 30% drop from the release date collections. The business was reportedly good in multi-plexes as the film ticket rates were reportedly decreased compared…
Read Full News