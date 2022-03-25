Jr NTR & Ram Charan In S.S. Rajamouli’s Epic – Deadline

“bigger than ben hurI will never go around this expression again just to describe weddings, parties or anything else. SS Rajamouli’s epic RRR ,Growth! thunder! Rebellion!), which tells the story of friends who discover that they are on opposite sides of India’s struggle for independence, a far greater ben hur That I have almost forgotten that mythical chariot race.

Who needs chariots when you have an army of tigers, jackals and monster stags? When can a little guy with a lock-and-load rifle take out an entire British company of colonial lackeys? When two warriors, one unable to walk and the other riding on the shoulders, become an invincible war machine? It just can’t get any bigger! And behold: here comes a chariot, inevitably full …