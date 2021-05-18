ENTERTAINMENT

Jr. NTR will debut in Bollywood with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film

Bollywood’s most popular director, producer, screenwriter and music director Sanjay Leela Bhansali is also famous in Tollywood. According to recent updates, Junior NTR is in talks with Bollywood director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the upcoming project.

For your information, please tell that Junior NTR is one of those actors who has many projects in his hands. Talking about his project, he has already collaborated with Prashanth Neel of KGF fame and Koratala Siva for films and has now decided to expand his market in Bollywood with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. However everything is in the initial stage and if things happen, an official announcement will be made soon about the project of Junior NTR and Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the project will start after Tarak completes shooting of the film directed by Prashanth Neel. It will be done.

On the work front, Jr is working with NTR Rajamouli for the multi-lingual big budget drama RRR, which is being helmed by DVV Danayya and is set to hit theaters on 13 October.

.

