“Jrue Holiday is the most underappreciated player in the NBA”: Kendrick Perkins singles out the Bucks’ guard for praise after their win over the Lakers | The SportsRush

“Jrue Holiday is the most underappreciated player in the NBA”: Kendrick Perkins singles out the Bucks' guard for praise after their win over the Lakers

Kendrick Perkins says Jrue Holiday is the most underappreciated star in the league after dropping 28 points against the Lakers.

The Milwaukee Bucks had one of the more successful 2020 offseasons in comparison to other contending teams around the league. Though they did face a hiccup that came in the form of the Bogdan Bogdanovic debacle, they got Giannis Antetokounmpo to commit to their franchise long-term by signing a supermax extension while also getting him Jrue Holiday.

Folks were iffy about how this trade would end up for the Bucks but with the way Eric Bledsoe has been playing for the Pelicans, it’s safe to say Milwaukee did right by acquiring Holiday in his place.

Though he did miss time due to injury he has proven time and time again that he’s still one of the best perimeter defenders in the league when on the court.

Paul George has been quoted as saying Jrue Holiday is the toughest defender he has gone up against. This is high praise considering the fact that PG has gone up against the likes of Kobe, Draymond, and Kawhi.

Kendrick Perkins wants people to give Jrue Holiday the respect that he deserves

Holiday has found his groove on the offensive end of the floor as of late as he has been averaging 19.4 points in the Bucks last 10 games. He has capped off this 10 game stint with an efficient 11-16 FGM game in a win against the Los Angeles Lakers, dropping 28.

Kendrick Perkins seems to have become quite enamored by the Bucks guard as he took to Twitter to let everybody know how underrated Jrue is.

Having made just a single All-Star team in his career, Jrue Holiday has always been a perennial All-Star, of the likes of CJ McCollum. Perhaps one of the most underrated aspect of his career would have to be his Playoff performances, where he averages nearly 20 points in elimination games. He also puts up 6.2 points in the 4th quarter of these games.

With the Milwaukee Bucks being all-in on utilizing Giannis’s prime to the fullest, acquiring a Playoff hardened player such as Jrue Holiday is a step in the right direction to remain contenders in the top-heavy East.

