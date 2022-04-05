Juan Dillon: “Macron can win elections in France, but governance is in danger”

Journalist Juan Dillon talked with George Fontavecchia For radius profileupdating the political landscape from Francea week before the presidential election Emmanuel Macron As a favourite, facing the threat of extreme right of Marine Le Pen.

JF: Juan was at Macron’s campaign event on Saturday to tell us who is running as the favorite to be re-elected as President of France.

JD: We’re still with the hustle that’s concerned War between Russia and Ukrainewhich is basically the position followed by European leaders Emmanuel Macronwho is the chairman of The European Commissionalready . seven days from presidential election in france,

JF: You on Saturday…