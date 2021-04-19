Juan Espino releases statement after odd technical split decision loss to Alexandr Romanov

UFC heavyweight Juan Espino launched an announcement after an odd technical cut up choice loss to Alexandr Romanov at UFC Vegas 24.

Espino was concerned in a weird combat with Romanov at this previous weekend’s UFC occasion. The 2 heavyweight grapplers had a really aggressive combat for the primary two rounds, with most observers believing the combat was tied 19-19 heading into the third and last spherical. Nevertheless, the combat resulted in a really unusual style after Espino by accident kneed Romanov within the groin, which left his opponent unable to proceed. For the reason that foul occurred within the third spherical, the judges’ needed to rating the spherical up till the purpose, and Romanov was awarded a cut up choice victory.

Lots of people have been confused about how the judges scored the combat for Romanov when it appeared Espino had accomplished sufficient to win the primary and third rounds, however both approach the Spaniard misplaced for the primary time in his UFC profession. Taking to his social media the day after the combat, Espino expressed frustration with the judges’ choice, as he believed he had accomplished sufficient to get the win.

“Now it’s time to be sincere and with this I don’t wish to detract from my rival if he has it. I used to be injured in a single arm so I couldn’t carry out on the stage that I might have favored, I understand how issues work out and you may by no means depart that to the discretion of the judges. I’m not apologizing both, I believe I gained the primary, third rounds and once I noticed the efficiency of my rival I felt another person’s disgrace,” Espino wrote. “He was alleged to be somebody who was going to beat me up, undefeated, favourite, youthful, no person needed to combat with him as a result of he ran away as a result of within the third spherical he was going with every little thing. I did my greatest and that alone will let my head depart me alone. Thanks from the underside of my coronary heart for the infinite assist.”

Espino is 41 years outdated however in great form. Since he didn’t take a lot harm within the combat, maybe the UFC can flip him round rapidly once more after this combat. Even with the loss, he nonetheless holds a 2-1 UFC file, and it’s attainable the matchmakers might deal with this combat as a win, so he may get a bigger-name opponent subsequent regardless of formally taking the loss.

Who do you wish to see Juan Espino combat subsequent?

Adam Martin

