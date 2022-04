Juventus of Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, with the Colombian on the pitch for 86 minutes, beat Cagliari 1–2 at the Arena Sardinia this Saturday, with goals from Matthijs de Ligt and Dusan Vlahovic after going down so many scoreboards. come back. Joao Pedro. The result that places Vecchia Signora in fourth place in Serie A with 62 points.

Good News…