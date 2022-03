Https://grafkfesbukkcom/v8k0/instgrm_ombed?uarel=https%3a%2F%2Fwwwkinstgrmkcom%2Fp%2FCbSilSoMs7B%2F&akses_tokn=EAAGZAH4sEtVABACFVbU5xUgnftDT0aFL5SY87ZBwuZAyg3ZCXJ4li3ZAGkBk3NIkBO3WUA6gnZBUms8potZBkCjZBl0cqwYmBctvmT0pxakUIHOIn02lYlllNQLDQH2nUZBSaMEOok07MsIXbuBpBngp56eWwV3xZCeHAuzDTGaUKJ2AZDZD

With this formation, the artist has been performing various concerts, such as a live performance he did during his last visit to Koskin Rock last February.

There they reviewed songs such as “El Roc del Gato”, “Keep Turning”, “Forever”, “Anless” and the first steps of the Gems Paranoikos, “Lider Algo Especial”.

In addition to his intense musical and religious work, Juan has acted in different moments last year…