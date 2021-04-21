Jubin Nautiyal New Romantic “” Wafa Na Raas Aayee “Song on Release FT Himansh Kohli, Arushi Nishank and Rohit Suchanti

One other most attention-grabbing and thrilling music video of Jubin Nautiyal is on the way in which to entertain all his followers. As everyone knows Jubin is giving back-to-back hit songs and gaining a lot reputation from the viewers. His singing is appreciating by hundreds of thousands of individuals. His followers keenly await his songs as his songs have completely different emotions and feelings. Largely, his songs include a really romantic but additionally heartbreaking love story which is appreciated by the viewers. Now, he’s developing with one other music video titled “Wafa Na Raas Aayee” which is able to goes to return out quickly.

The music video is directed by Ashish Panda and introduced by Bhushan Kumar and T-Sequence. The music consists by Meet Bros and the lyrics credit score goes to Rashmi Virag. The music that includes Arushi Nishank, Himansh Kohli, and Rohit Suchanti. Jubin Nautiyal is all set to introduce his upcoming music video which goes to be full of feelings and love emotions. Jubin principally comes up with heart-touching songs. Wafa Na Raas Aayee tune goes to be very particular for many who are heartbroken. The tune will relate to these individuals who have confronted separation from their companions. The tune is scheduled to be launched in April.

Star Solid of the tune “Wafa Na Raas Aayee”

Himansh Kohli

Aarushi nishank

Rohit Suchanti

The teaser of the music video has been launched on April 21, 2021, on the T-Sequence youtube sequence. The teaser has obtained 1 million views and 116K likes in a couple of hours which reveals that the viewers are liking the teaser very a lot and eagerly ready for the total tune. The viewers additionally give a optimistic remark to the tune. All Jubin’s followers are actually enthusiastic about his upcoming video tune. Jubin is among the established and well-known singers who’ve sung Dhal Jaun Fundamental, Tujhe Kitna Chahein, Dil Chahte ho, Fundamental Jis Din Bhula Du, Lut Gaye, Jiya Re, and plenty of extra.

If we discuss in regards to the star solid, Himansh Kohli is a well-liked actor who primarily identified for his debut film “Yaariyan”. After that, he acted in lots of movies similar to Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai. He additionally seen in music movies. Rohit Suchanti can also be a distinguished persona who got here into the limelight when he appeared in Bigg Boss. Aarushi Nishank is a classical dancer, movie producer, and actor. The viewers are actually very enthusiastic about this upcoming music video which will probably be out on April 22, 2021, on the youtube channel of T-Sequence. Keep tuned with us.