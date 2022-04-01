Judd Apatow fell back on his worst instincts

As Judd Apatow became one of the most important figures in comedy in the 21st century, whether through the production of films bridesmaids And very bador writing and directing your own movies like 40 year old virgin And KnockedThere was a lot of criticism about his work. Beyond his penchant for telling stories about childish adults who haven’t grown up yet, Apatow is also known for creating comedies that easily cross the two-hour mark, with improvisations and Thanks for an appreciation for telling a story that can feel a little shaggy in parts.

But despite these complaints about Apatow’s work, his directorial efforts have mostly been strong, even if he leans a little more toward theatrics (funny people, this is 40), or attempted to focus on a …