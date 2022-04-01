Judd Apatow Reveals The “Worst Part” Of Being Paul Rudd’s Friend Online

Age is just a number—unless you are friends with Paul Rudd,

during the 31 march The Tonight Showthe director Judd Apatow Shared her biggest complaint about the current Sexiest Man Alive.

“You know what’s the worst thing about being friends with Paul Rudd, who doesn’t age? Is I age,” Judd joked to host Jimmy Fallon, “I’ve had pictures with him for the past 20 years and he just doesn’t change and I’m slowly falling apart.”

To further prove his point, Jimmy showed him a photo of Jude and Paul from 10 years ago. “He looks exactly like that right now,” Judd confirmed before adding, “and I look like his father.”

Worse, the fact that Paul doesn’t look older is preventing Judd from making the follow-up to his 2012 film. this is 40, In the cinema…