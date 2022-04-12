Judds reunite for CMT Awards performance of ‘Love Can Build a Bridge’

Don’t you think it’s time… two decades are brewing for the judges to reunite?

The Judds — a hitmaking mother-daughter duo featuring Naomi and Winona Judd — returned to an awards show stage on Monday night for the first time in 20 years to integrate the 1990 hit “Love Can Build a Bridge.”

Surrounded by a white-robed choir, he delivered the time-tested chorus: “Love can build a bridge / Don’t you think it’s time?”

KC Musgraves introduced the group, describing The Judds as “an undeniably iconic duo”.

Musgraves said, “A mother and daughter whose unique voice, brilliant songwriting and unstoppable perseverance made them one of the most successful duos in the history of the country.”

CMT Music Awards 2022:List of winners and nominees

‘colour’s’:Black Pumas and Mickey Guyton pair up for ‘Colors’