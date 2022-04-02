Judge refuses to prosecute Ghislaine Maxwell despite juror being victim of sexual abuse – National

A US judge on Friday refused to overturn Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking sentence, while a jury did not disclose before the trial began that he had been a victim of childhood sexual abuse.

Maxwell, a British socialite, was convicted in December of helping millionaire Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse several teenage girls.

US Judge Alison J. Nathan refuses to order a new trial in a New York courtroom after jurors questioned under oath that he was unable to disclose his personal history as an abuse survivor on a questionnaire during the jury selection process. Why did it fail?

The juror had said that he “skimmed through the questionnaires very rapidly” and did not wrongly answer a question about intentional sexual abuse.

“I didn’t lie to move on…