Judge reprimands Liam Gallagher’s son for ‘out of order’ controversy at Hampstead Tesco

Jean Gallagher, 20, and Sonny Starkey, 21, were branded “deserves” after wreaking havoc on a late-night trip to a Tesco Express store when groceries were thrown around and two young men were thrown down the aisles. Was accused of “windmilling”.

The incident began when his friend and model Noah Ponte, 21, was accused of stealing a £1.70 gin and tonic drink after the store stopped serving alcohol and Starkey was held in a headlock by a store employee and police. was put. ,

The three friends were due for a stand trial, on charges of assault and assault on shop workers Hiran Rajput and Shviyam Patel, who they said were racially abused in an incident that happened almost three years ago in May 2019.

But prosecutors dropped the case on the first day of trial.