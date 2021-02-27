Jujutsu kaisen episode 21 release date and time announced

Aoi Todo and Itadori Yuji unleash their true strength against Hanmi and try to take him down. Now fans are eagerly hating for the upcoming jujutsu kesen episode 21 next week, as we finally see the return of the fart sitter!

The sudden invasion of cursed souls led by Mahito completely changed the tide of the Kyoto goodwill event. Hanmi has certainly faced the strongest rival, Itadori, but with his new power of Black Flash aided by Todo’s talent, they become a worthy challenger to Hanmi.

Todo has long held back his powers to be one of the strongest jujutsu high students.

However, he dissipates his true power in the latest episode Jujutsu kassen! Together with his best friend and hardworking student, he and Itadori fight against a mad demon!

The upcoming Episode 21 has definitely kept fans on edge as the anime is confirmed to have 24 episodes. Fans definitely can’t wait to see how the anime will end and wait Jujutsu kaisen season 2 Announcement.

We are sure to see about Gozo Sendi in the next episode as he knows a way to enter the Anti-Gozo Barrier set up by Cursed Souls!

Today we will discuss jujutsu kaisen episode 21 air time, release date and all the details of the spoiler.

Jujutsu Kaisen Episode 21 Release Date and Time:

The latest episode of Jujutsu Cassane wowed fans with its amazing fight sequence and animation! Yuji and Aoi encounter Hanimi, who was the most powerful wizard in the competition!

Jujutsu Kaisen Episode 21 will officially air in Japan on March 6Th, 2021 at 1:25 AM JST while in the United States, will be available on March 5 around 8:30 AM PSTTh, 2021.

Indian fans of Anime You can stream Episode 21 with English subtitles at 10 pm IST on March 5Th And it will be released in Australia around 3pm ACDT in the morning of 6 MarchTh.

Promised Neverland Season 2 Episode 8 And Dr. Stone season 2 episode 8 This week will also be broadcast, so don’t forget to watch them.

Where to watch Jujutsu Kaisen Episode 21?

You can watch Jujutsu Cassen App 21 with Ing Sab on the official streaming platform Crunchyroll.

Also see what happens Boruto App 188 This week on the same platform.

Jujutsu kaisen episode 21 spoiler and preview:

In the midst of this fight, Goja Satoru completely stole the limelight, as she showed her unguarded presence! He managed to overcome the obstacle established by the damned souls and is more than ready to face anyone who harms the students.

He first encounters Jujo and takes mere seconds to completely kill him! How strong is that?

Even Hanmi tries to leave the scene, but Gozo unleashes a borderless hollow technique to stop him. There is no doubt that he is definitely one of the strongest magicians.

Even cursed souls feel threatened by them, but there are nothing in front of their counter goose!

We also see Mahito saying that his mission was completed. What was the real motive behind this sudden attack?

Jujutsu Kesen Ep 21 will definitely get us closer to the truth behind this whole mass attack.

Watch the preview of the next episode here:

Episode 20 Summary:

Aoi Todo eventually reveals his damned technique: Boogie Woogie which enables him to switch places with another person! Itadori and Todo fight together and throw Hanami by constantly changing locations. They manage to take out a whole rage on the cursed soul!

Yuji once again tried to use the Black Flash to bring Hanimi, while Ai almost shed tears to watch his best friend grow. He plays the clap that triggers his technique to distract the monster so that Yuji’s black flash can be hit!

Nanami was the first record holder to use black flash 4 times in a row, but now Etadori does the same! Despite being injured, Hanmi launches the attack but Todo demonstrates why he is considered one of the strongest. He even uses Maki’s weapon to bring down the opponent.

While the fight continues, none other than Gojo sensei has returned!

The English subbed episode will be out in a few days and we will update this article next Friday. Feel free to read our article Black weather 4 while you wait.