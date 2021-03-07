“JUJUTSU KAISEN” Episode 22: Everything a Fan Should Know – Finance Rewind

Loading...

Jujutsu kaisen- Gojo Satoru completely destroyed the cursed souls, hurting his students. It is clear that he is one of the strongest jujutsu magicians in existence. Along the way he worked with Tsukuna and had his own fight against Gozo. Indeed the cursed souls recognized their strength and this entire incursion under Mahito gave a terrible specific argument.

Jujutsu Cassen: Episode 22

( spoiler ALERT )

After winning over Kyoto classmates with Itadori and his teammates, the Kyoto goodwill event twist is at a conclusion. This means, Jujutsu Kassen will seal the start of the Ep 22 Death Painting Arc!

Mahitu gains all of Tsukuna’s safe fingers at Jujutsu High, while another exceptional grade is getting his hands on the curse item! Cursed womb will certainly play a central role within the following circular section. What do you think are the powers of this new damned thing?

We see that Hanmi has care to survive. Which means that he is beyond any doubt to come back and join the fight against the jujutsu magician. Itadori and his companions will now establish a new mission in which strange deaths may occur. They may have an association with Megumi. He has also revealed his plan to fix Gojo Satoru!

The Kyoto Harmony Event Bend is the best arc ever and there is no question that the anime will effectively rank among the leading shun as it continues.

Episode 22: Release Date

Jujutsu kaisen scene 22 premiere date and time for discussion have been announced for the last time. Episode 22 is titled, “The Origin of Obedience” aired formally in Japan on March 13, 2021 at 1:25 pm JST.

India – March 13, 2021, 12:15 pm

United States – March 12, 2021, 8:30 am.

Europe – March 12, 7:45 pm

Jujutsu Kaisen Episode 22: Where to Watch?

Finally, it is available for online streaming -Crunchyroll.

