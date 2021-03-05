Jujutsu Kassen Episode 22 Release Date and Time Out!

The Kyoto Harmony incident is finally over and fans are super hyped to know how the story will continue in Jujutsu Ksen Episode 22. Itadori has greatly improved his strength, but will this be enough for the upcoming fights?

Gozo Satoru completely demolished the Cursed Spirits, which harmed his students. It is clear that he is one of the strongest jujutsu magicians in existence.

The way he dealt with Tsukuna and his fight against Goojo speaks for itself. Even the cursed souls acknowledged their strength and this whole attack under Mahito had a very special motive.

There are only a few episodes left in this season. The Kyoto Harmony Event Arc is the best arc ever and there is no doubt that A. Anime Will continue to be the best shounen as it continues.

The anime made a mark by winning the Crunchyroll Anime of the Year award. Rayomon Tsukuna, one of the primary antagonists, sealed inside Itadori, has also won the Best Contender Award.

Details about Jujutsu kaisen season 2 Has also been announced!

In this article, we will discuss about jujutsu kassen app 22 including release date and time, spoilers and more.

When is jujutsu kassen episode 22 coming out?

Jujutsu Ksen Episode 22 release date and air time have finally been announced. Episode 22 is titled, “The Origin of Obedience”, to be officially aired in Japan on March 13.Th, 2021 at 1:25 am JST.

The United States release date and time is set for March 12 at 8:30 amTh, 2021 (US / Canada). In Europe, the episode will be available on Friday 12 March at 7:45 pm CETTh.

If you live in India, the English subbed version will be released on Saturday, March 13 at approximately 12:15 pm ISTTh. People living in Australia can watch the episode at 4:15 in the morning at ACDT!

Where to watch Jujutsu Kaisen Episode 22?

Jujutsu kassen is available for online streaming only on an official platform — Crunchyroll.

What will happen in jujutsu kassen app 22?

This section will include potential spoilers so read at your own risk!

Spoilers for Episode 22:

With Itadori and his friends winning over the Kyoto students, the Kyoto Harmony event arc is finally here. This means, that jujutsu kaisen ep 22 will mark the beginning of the Death Painting Arc!

Mahito acquires all of Tsukuna’s fingers attained on jujutsu high while getting his hands on another special grade cursed item! Cursed womb will definitely play a central role in the next arc. What do you think are the powers of this new damned thing?

We also see that Hanmi has managed to survive. This means that his return to join the fight against jujutsu wizardry is sure.

Itadori and his companions will now embark on a new mission investigating mysterious deaths. These can be related to Megumi, considered by Suguru as landmines. He has also revealed his plan to seal Gozo Satoru!

With only two episodes left, it is more likely that we will be left on a cliffener. So many things are going to go down, so be sure to watch the next episode!

Here is the Jujutsu Kaisen Episode 22 Eng Sub preview

Episode 21 Recap:

After a mad quarrel between the jujutsu sorcerer and the damned souls, the two sides regroup. Mahito reveals that he has succeeded in stealing two sets of special grade cursed items – Tsukuna’s Six Fingers and Death Painting Womms Nos. 1-3.

Their main objective was to formulate a plan to seal Gujo Satoru on 31 Octoberscheduled tribe!

Meanwhile at Jujutsu High, there are discussions to cancel the goodwill program. But Aoi’s speech enables the event, now as a baseball game between the two schools.

The match between the two teams begins and they have a lot of fun. Noritoshi was killed intentionally, while Mekhamaru is shown controlling a pitching machine. Megumi does a sacrifice bunt while Maki intentionally kicks AOI in the face with a baseball. Eventually, the Tokyo team emerges victorious!

The air time for English Sub Jujutsu Ksen Episode 22 is mentioned above for all and we will update this article with the preview soon.

