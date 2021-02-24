Jujutsu Kassen Season 2 Release Date Announced: Maybe 2022?

The first season has just ended and fans are already asking if Jujutsu Ksen season 2 will happen and when the release date will be announced online.

What is Crunchyroll’s anime of the year?

its Jujutsu kassen. Oh yes at 5Th The Crunchyroll Prize, which has a large panel of judges with fan votes, became one of the jujutsu kaisen kings.

That’s not all – Tsukuna won the ‘Best Antagonist’ award and the last song also won an award. How wonderful

Dressing up as Gojo Sensei with hundreds of cosplayers, Jujutsu Cassane has proven his influence. Everyone loves it – this is one of those series that has very few batters. Unfortunately, the first season of Anime Expires in a couple of weeks.

With 19 episodes at the moment, it will end with the month of March.

With the end coming to us like a freight train, it is time for us to sit down and discuss the date of the jujutsu casen season 2 airing.

Such a series already has a lot of fans. Certainly the industry is not going to deny him any other season. MAPPA has outdone itself and we are sure that this venture will earn them a lot of money.

Today we will cover the number of episodes and how many manga chapters, along with the announcement of the JJK season 2 release and broadcast date.

Announcement of Jujutsu Cassen Season 2:

The first season is not over yet – we have one month left. So obviously no announcement has been made yet – but don’t worry, there should be a new season of a series so popular.

If jujutsu kaisen will be seen afresh for the second season, let us see the conditions and judge for ourselves.

The original purpose of an anime is to boost sales of manga. The Jujutsu Cassane anime has surpassed itself and now, manga sales are high.

It is not demon slayer But the manga managed to bring several volumes to the top 10 bestselling manga for the last few months.

Oh yes, from 600k in 2018, the series is currently at 30 million in 2021. The number can only go up!

I just realized that the Jujutsu Cassane anime will end in 24 episodes next month. So, let us all wait patiently for the season 2 announcement after that. – Rai (@letsallrais) February 20, 2021

With amazing popularity and sales, only 1 bet is left – the source material. So far, Jujutsu Kaisen has about 150 chapters. Season 1 has 24 episodes and we expect it to cover approximately chapter 75.

But this would probably be until chapter 64 or 65, ending the Death Painting Arc. Jujutsu kassen secures just two arcs for a second season and that is not enough.

Unless season 2 is 12 episodes long, or split cores, it doesn’t contain enough content like the upcoming one. One Punch Man Season 3.

Jujutsu Kassen Season 2 Release Date:

It will be a while before any news about the second season comes out.

We believe jujutsu kesen season 2 will be announced in 2022 when a lot will happen Manga Chapter to adapt freely.

As of now, we have no real news of the release date. But we expect jujutsu kaisan season 2 to be released within the summer season of 2022.

Of course, the Shibuya Incident Arc will be the main attraction. We can also take a look at Gojo’s past – Gozo has been compared to the likes of Kakashi, Yami and Shanks – so fans will definitely like it.

As always, we expect JJK Season 2 to run 24 episodes.

TOHO Animation, Dugout and Shueisha will likely return as producers. And we sincerely hope that Studio MAPPA will return to handle it.

Despite having AOT on its hands, MAPPA has done a terrific job with this series. Also, maybe Crunchyroll or Funimation will license the series.

Will probably announce mappa Chainsaw man anime soon.

Jujutsu Ksen Anime Premis

Jujutsu kaisen takes us into a world where all beings emit a damned energy – both from negative emotions.

This leads to the birth of deadly creatures called cubs. Jujutsu Sorcerers are skilled users of cursed energy, who boycott these curses. In the middle of this land is our hero Yuji Itadori.

Circumstances arise, and Yuji has to eat a cursed finger to save his friends, thus hosting Sukuna, a deadly curse. All wizards want to kill Tsukuna; Therefore Yugi should be put to death!

However, Gujo revokes Yuji’s sentence and takes him to Jujutsu High School. Yuji will eat all the fingers, so that the ushers can get a shot of killing Sukuna forever!

Jujutsu Cassen Season 2 Spoiler:

As we said, jujutsu kassen season 2 will likely begin with the gojo flashback arc. This arc goes back to when Gojo was a second year old. His best friend was Sugru Ghetto. This story tells us about the rise of the ghetto and the landing of the ghetto.

After that, we reach the ongoing arc – the Shibuya incident.

It is the arc without the presence of the ghetto and it follows one of the best stories out there. We get amazing fights that affect both the hero and the villain!

We expect some news of Jujutsu Kaisen S2 release date to be announced very soon.