Jujutsu Ksen Chapter 142 Raw Scan, Manga Spoiler Released

Itadori and Okokotu collide at the end, and in the upcoming jujutsu kesen chapter 142 we’ll see that Tsukuna will take over responsibility for Yजीji’s body.

Jujutsu kassen episode 22 This week will also be broadcast for all to see. +

As we all thought that Yuta Okotsu is definitely stronger than Yuji and the sword passing through Itadori’s body proves it. But is Etadori dead? We all know the answer, right?

As long as Tsukuna stays inside Yuji’s body, no harm can kill him. Sukuna has the ability to heal any wound or body parts. So even if Yuta’s sword managed to pierce Yuji’s heart, Tsukuna would heal him.

But what if Tsukuna decides to change positions and fight Yuta himself? Yuta Okkotsu vs Tsukuna would be a fun fight to read and we can’t wait for it.

Jujutsu kaisen 142 spoilers will tell us what happens between them before the official English chapter airs.

Meanwhile, Naya is fighting Zenin Choso and is having a hard time herself. Choso is working hard to overcome Nyoya so that he can help Yuji against Okokotsu.

But it is not going to be easy for him either.

The first season of the jujutsu kaisen anime is also coming to an end

Jujutsu kaisen chapter 142 raw scan

Ever wondered what happens before the release of the English chapter? Jujutsu kassen Is a Japanese manga series and thus the original chapter is released in the Japanese language.

These chapters act as raw scans that are translated so that we can get to the English chapter.

Jujutsu kaisen 141 raw scan was released on 10 March 2021 this week. Once these are out, the various scanning teams start working to translate it so that we can spoil quickly.

The English chapter is meant to follow.

But make sure that you have read the official Jujutsu Kaisen 142 English chapter on the Shनेnen Jump website, so that you can support the people behind this awesome project.

The official English chapter will be available for reading on 14 March 2021.

One piece 1007 And My Hero Academia 305 Will also be published this week

Jujutsu Cassane 142 Spoilers and Predictions

Spoiler time is still not here. If you are here before 12 March 2021, you are a little early and go again for Jujutsu Ksen Chapter 142 Spoilers.

While we wait for the spoiler to be released, let’s take a look at this week’s predictions.

Tsukuna vs Yuta Okotsu

Now that Yuji is stabbed, Tsukuna will swap places and fight Okotsu on his behalf. Tsukuna will heal all of Yuji’s wounds, so the sword piercing his intestine won’t have much effect.

It does not appear that Tsukuna is infamous, it is more like he is offended. We get his “Teach” after stabbing Itadori, so he knows he needs to heal again.

What will happen when Tsukuna and Okotsu go head to head? Will Okotusu be defeated?

We do not think so. It is too early for Okokatsu to be defeated by anyone. The fight is going to be crazy but Yuji will soon swap and end this fight. Mayo Gujo Selfie will be back soon

Noya Zanin vs Choso

Meanwhile, Naya is fighting Choso and does not think that this fight is going to end soon. Both are insane, and acknowledge each other’s strengths.

Naya wanted to defeat Itadori, but since Okotusu is here, he decided to leave Yuji with him. He clearly sees Yuta as his superior.

Noya is aggressive for now, but Choso will show his strength in the upcoming Jujutsu Cassane 141 spoiler. But will she be able to beat Naya?

Only the upcoming chapter will tell.

We will update this article when jujutsu kesen chapter 142 is raw and free of spoilage.