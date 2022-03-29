Julia Fox adds more drama with edgy fashion statement after Oscar party

Julia Fox turns heads as she walks the blue carpet at this year’s Vanity Fair Oscars after party

The actress’ latest sartorial choice redefined glamour in a star-studded affair held on Sunday night.

cut gem The starlet, who rose to fame after her brief romance with rapper Kanye West, wore a stunning floor-length Han Kojobenhavn gown made of black leather, with a skeleton hand holding her neck, making her look stand out from the crowd.

Fox completed her head-turning look with elbow-length opera gloves and a black clutch purse made from ‘real human hair.

For the glam night, Fox styled her brunette hair back and opted for striking eye makeup featuring a dramatic, heavy stroke…