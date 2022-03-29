Julia Fox on Her Upcoming Book: It’s Not a Memoir, But It’s a ‘Masterpiece’

Julia Fox is ready to release a book, she revealed on the red carpet Vanity Fair Oscar party – announcing it in Julia Fox fashion, of course.

talking to Diversity, she confidently described the project as a “masterpiece”, although it seemed unlikely that it would be a biography like many celebrity-written books. Interesting.

“I don’t want to give it too much, because I’m very superstitious so I don’t like to speak before things end. This is by far a masterpiece, if I say so myself.. It was a memoir before, but Now it’s like my first book, you know?” he said.

She later said it was “coming out soon,” and we have to admit, we’re pretty curious about whether cut gem Star says.