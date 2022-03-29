Julia Fox’s masterpiece memoir announcement: Watch the full interview

It should surprise no one how Julia Fox is embracing and enjoying her fame.

While the New York native first gained attention playing Adam Sandler’s mistress in “Uncut Gems,” Fox’s spotlight was sharpened when she briefly dated Kanye West earlier this year.

“It comes very naturally to me,” she told me at the Vanity Fair Oscars party on Sunday. “It’s like, Don’t give that girl a stage, because I’ll just run with it. I really feel that way. I’m just having so much fun with it.”

She continued, “I don’t want to sound cocky or anything, but it feels really natural and I feel like it could mean something, that I’m very surprised.”

Fox said she is currently shooting director Tony Kaye’s dark comedy “Trainer” with Vito Schnabel and Steve Vans.