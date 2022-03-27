Julia Gillard splits from partner Tim Mathison after 15 years together

Former Prime Minister Julia Gillard has confirmed her split from her 15-year-old partner, Tim Mathison.

The former leader – who is currently the chair of Beyond Blue and the inaugural president of the Global Institute for Women’s Leadership – revealed Adelaide Advertiser That the couple had separated a year ago.

Gillard met Mathison at the hair salon they worked at in 2004, but they didn’t begin dating until two years later.

“Every four or five weeks on Sunday mornings, I worked my way through the newspapers,” Gillard wrote in his 2014 autobiography My Story.

“Tim and I were talking about politics: initially he thought I was a state member of parliament….