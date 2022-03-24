LATEST

Julian Assange marries fiancee in London prison

Julian Assange married his fiancé Stella Morris on Wednesday in a London prison.

Assange Belmarsh, 50, remains in prison as he continues his fight for extradition to the US.

He has two children with 38-year-old lawyer Morris.

Morris’s wedding dress was designed by Vivienne Westwood and her veil was embroidered with messages such as “brave, wild, tireless.”

Morris described it as “a symbol of our love and defiance in the face of this brutal situation”.

Westwood also designed a cloak for Assange, alluding to Australian Scottish descent.

The wedding was attended by four guests, two witnesses and two security guards. The couple will pay the cost of the prison ceremony.

The photos were taken by the prison staff and the guests had to leave after the ceremony was over.

