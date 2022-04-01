Julian Edelman gives Patriots fans a heart attack with April Fools’ post

New England Patriots fans have long feared that Tom Brady would recruit former Patriots players to join the Tamp Bay Buccaneers.

That nightmare became a reality when Rob Gronkowski retired without consolidating a trade for the Bucks during the 2020 off-season.

While Tampa Bay has largely avoided becoming the Patriots South, they have recently added a little Foxboro flavor in the form of Shaq Mason, who he acquired through trade from New England, and Logan Ryan, who twice The former champions of .K., who had signed. Books after being released by the Giants.

It remains to be seen whether Brady is recruiting other former Patriots to Tampa, but retired. Julian Edelman terrified fans He signed with the Buccaneers by announcing on April Fools’ Day.

Julian Edelman messed with the Patriots…