Julian Edelman is joining the cast of Inside the NFL

On Wednesday, lately retired NFL receiver Julian Edelman introduced that, as half of a bigger deal between his Coast Productions and ViacomCBS, he can be becoming a member of the solid of Contained in the NFL this fall.

Coast Productions beforehand created a doc on Edelman known as 100%: Julian Edelman that aired on Showtime in June of 2019.

When it returns later this 12 months, Contained in the NFL will likely be shifting from Showtime to Paramount+.

The solid of Contained in the NFL for the final two years featured James Brown, Phil Simms, Brandon Marshall, and Ray Lewis. Whereas there’s but to be an official announcement in regards to the solid for 2021, Deadline famous that Edelman can be added to the lineup of Brown, Simms, and Marshall, with Lewis and Michael Irvin contributing.

I didn’t put an excessive amount of thought into Edelman’s post-playing profession plans, nevertheless it looks as if the position on Contained in the NFL might result in a extra conventional analyst position with one of many league’s TV companions if Edelman needed it.