Julian Edelman Posts an April Fools’ Joke to Announce He’s Signed with the Buccaneers

It’s been an interesting off-season for the Buccaneers, to say the least.

From Tom Brady’s “un-retirement” to Todd Bowles’ promotion to Bruce Arian’s move to the front office, Tampa Bay has been the center of jaw-dropping headlines. However, Julian Edelman’s “reported signature” does not fall under that category.

The former Patriots receiver, who has been retired since last April, posted a credible graphic announcing the move on Friday. The only thing is, Edelman’s suspiciously timed post quickly lost its luster after people noticed the asterisk at the bottom of the graphic and realized… today is April Fool’s Day.

Sorry, Books fans.

