Julian Lennon ‘imagine’ father for the first time

John Lennon’s son Julian Lennon has performed “Imagine” for the first time to help raise funds for Ukraine.

He performed an acoustic rendition of the song in a room surrounded by candles. Sharing the clip of the performance on YouTube, he wrote: “Today, for the first time, I publicly performed my dad’s song, ‘Imagine’.

“The song reflects the light at the end of the tunnel that we’ve all been hoping for.”

The cover was done as part of the Stand Up for Ukraine campaign, a global fundraising effort broadcast from Warsaw, Poland.

Watch the moment here:

“I always said, that I would ever consider singing ‘Imagine’ if it was ‘End of the World,'” Lennon wrote of …