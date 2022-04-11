Julian Lennon ‘imagined’ in solidarity with Ukraine

On Friday (April 8), which was also his 59th birthday, Julian Lennon sang to his father, John LennonThe global peace anthem of “Imagine” publicly for the first time as part of Global Citizens Stand Up for Ukraine. Julian, who over the years has turned down countless requests to perform his father’s best-loved single, sang the 1971 classic on video, along with extreme‘s Nuno Bettencourt On acoustic guitar and harmony vocals.

Julian posted a message on his YouTube page under the video ,

The war on Ukraine is an unimaginable tragedy…

As a human being, and as an artist, I felt compelled to respond in the most important way possible. So today, for the first time ever, I publicly performed my dad’s song IMAGINE.

Why now after so many years? – I always said that…